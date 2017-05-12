UPDATE: Car slams into power sub-station knocking out power to parts of Hixson

UPDATE: EPB spokesman John Pless tells Channel 3 that 2200 customers were without power for about 10 to 15 minutes following the crash.

Officials say the car went through a fence before hitting the substation, and the driver suffered minor injuries.

The substation will remain down while repairs are made.

PREVIOUS STORY: A car slammed into an EPB power substation on Crabtree Road in Hixson Friday morning, knocking out power to customers.

The car plowed into the substation, and rescue operations are underway.

EPB spokesman John Pless couldn't immediately say how many people were affected.

There's currently no word on injuries to those involved.

