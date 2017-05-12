Officer-involved shooting in Whitfield County under investigation

A shooting involving a sheriff's deputy is under investigation in Whitfield County.

Deputies responded to a home around 1:53 a.m. Friday morning to investigate a man that was reportedly acting very paranoid.

The man's wife told deputies that her husband is bi-polar, but was off his medication, and had been acting strange.

The man's wife also told deputies that her husband was in possession of a machete and a hammer.

Officials say when deputies arrived on scene, the man exited the home, waving an object aggressively at deputies.

The suspect was given verbal commands to stop, and refused to drop the object. One deputy discharged his service weapon, striking the man in the shoulder.

Deputies say the male suspect continued to be combative while EMT'S were attempting to administer first aid and transport him to a local hospital for treatment.

The man was eventually transported to the Hamilton Medical Center with a non-life-threatening injury.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office in the investigation.