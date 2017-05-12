Sentencing underway after fatal greenway stabbing conviction

Thousands gathered to protest in the streets Charlottesville, Virginia Saturday, among them was 20 year-old Reno resident Peter Cvjetanovic.More
Thousands gathered to protest in the streets Charlottesville, Virginia Saturday, among them was 20 year-old Reno resident Peter Cvjetanovic.More
The latest Marvel star could be your dog. And by star, we mean a brief appearance you might miss if you blink in the upcoming movie The Avengers: Infinity WarMore
The latest Marvel star could be your dog. And by star, we mean a brief appearance you might miss if you blink in the upcoming movie The Avengers: Infinity WarMore