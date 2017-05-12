UPDATE: Home heating pumps recalled for fire hazard

UPDATE: A fire hazard has prompted the recall of certain Carrier and Bryant brand heat pumps used for heating and cooling homes.

The recall involves more than 23,000 Carrier Greenspeed and Bryant Evolution extreme heat pumps sold at Sears stores and through HVAC dealers nationwide from June 2011 through August 2016 for between $12,000 and $18,000.

The capacitors in the fuse boards can stop working, causing the unit to overheat.

Carrier says it's received 41 overheating reports, but so far no injuries, fires or property damage have been reported.

The recall involves 2, 3, 4, and 5-ton size heat pump units sold under the Carrier Greenspeed and Bryant Evolution Extreme brand names. The units are used for cooling and heating homes.

The Carrier Greenspeed model numbers are:

25VNA024

25VNA036

25VNA048

25VNA060

The Bryant Evolution Extreme model numbers are:

280ANV024

280ANV036

280ANV048

280ANV060

The model number can be found on the unit nameplate (or rating plate) located on one side of the unit’s exterior. On the Bryant unit, there is a label on top of the unit that reads “Bryant Evolution System.”