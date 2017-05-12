Scattered storms this afternoon and tonight

Good Friday! We will have cloudy skies this morning with a few isolated showers popping up here and there. This morning will not be a washout, however. We will see coverage of showers and storms increasing as we head through the afternoon and into the nighttime hours. Our high will reach 76 degrees this afternoon. I don't expect a big problem with severe weather. The biggest threats with storms today will be heavy rain and lightning on the commute home and through the evening.

If heading to Nightfall at Miller Plaza (The Suffers take the stage at 7pm), be prepared that you may be dealing with some thunderstorms during the evening.

I expect the rain to taper off during the overnight into Saturday morning. However, a few remnant showers could linger into the 6am-7am time frame. After that, clouds will begin to clear out, and Saturday afternoon will be picture perfect. Skies will be sunny, and our high will reach a very comfortable 77 degrees.

The Mother's Day forecast remains flawless. It will be a touch warm with highs in the low 80s, but mom will have plenty of sun in the afternoon to enjoy that big surprise you arranged for her.

Next week will be hot and dry. Monday will get back up to 86, then we will hover around 90 degrees each afternoon through the rest of the week.

FRIDAY