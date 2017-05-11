Strong storms spawn tornado in Oklahoma, threaten region - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

By Associated Press

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - Strong storms spawned one tornado, and possibly two in Oklahoma, and threaten parts of Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri and Kansas. Storms are also possible from northeast Texas through the mid-Atlantic states.

The National Weather Service said a tornado touched down in the Tulsa suburb of Owasso Thursday and a possible tornado struck near Perkins, about 45 miles northeast of Oklahoma City.

Damage was reported to roofs and trees, but there are no reports of injuries.

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, says northeast Oklahoma, northwest Arkansas, southwest Missouri and southeast Kansas are at risk of storms producing tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds through Thursday night.

States in the potential path for storms include Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina.

