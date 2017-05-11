UPDATE: City council approves one-way street conversion study in downtown Chattanooga

UPDATE: The city council voted in favor of a study to convert one-way streets in downtown Chattanooga to two-way streets.

The council approved a resolution to allow the public works administrator to hire the engineering firm Barge Waggoner Sumner & Cannon, Inc. to conduct the study for the price of $69,500.00.

The city converted several one-way streets 10 years ago. This would be the second phase.

There are approximately seven remaining one-way streets in downtown Chattanooga.

The downtown city streets that’ll be studied include:

Houston Street between Vine Street and Market Street

Lindsay Street between Vine Street and Houston Street

Walnut Street between 5th Street and Georgia Avenue

8th Street between Chestnut Street and Houston Street

7th Street between Pine Street and Georgia Avenue

6th Street between Chestnut Street and Lookout Street

5th Street between Market Street and Georgia Avenue

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

ORIGINAL STORY: The City of Chattanooga is beginning to discuss plans to change the flow of traffic downtown.

They’re considering converting one-way streets to two-way streets.

The City Council will decide whether or not to hire an engineering firm to study the conversion.

The city converted several one-way streets 10 year ago. This would be the second phase.

"We think there are really good reasons from a safety standpoint, from a quality of life standpoint and from a business standpoint and it's also something the general public has asked us to look at again,” said Blythe Bailey, Administrator of the Chattanooga Department of Transportation.

There are approximately seven remaining one-way streets in downtown Chattanooga.

The downtown city streets that’ll be studied include:

Houston Street between Vine Street and Market Street

Lindsay Street between Vine Street and Houston Street

Walnut Street between 5th Street and Georgia Avenue

8th Street between Chestnut Street and Houston Street

7th Street between Pine Street and Georgia Avenue

6th Street between Chestnut Street and Lookout Street

5th Street between Market Street and Georgia Avenue

Many people say one-way streets can be confusing and told Channel 3 they like the idea of making them two-way.

"That would help us. It would generate more people coming in and we could hire more employees. It's beneficial just all the way around,” said Joseph Beasley who manages Street Corner Fresh Market.

"It would be less confusing for people. We do a lot of tourism in town, a lot of hotels and one-way streets are in the area and it can be confusing. We like it,” said Joe Fidelibus, the General Manager of The Mountain City Club.

The City Council will take up the issue on May 16.

The city would have to pay the engineering firm nearly $70,000 to complete the study.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.