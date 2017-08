Whitfield County deputies are investigating a crash involving a school bus in Cohutta Thursday afternoon.

It happened in the 4300 block of Cohutta Varnell Road shortly before 3:00 p.m.

Officials say the school bus did not have any students on board and injuries of those involved are minor.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Drivers should expect some delays as officers work to clear the roadway.

