Flies at sandwich line and a warm cooler knock points off scores

After a couple of rocky weeks, we have some better news to report in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.

The lowest score was an 81, certainly not an A, but still a good step above a failing grade of 69 or less. That score was found at the Waffle House at 246 Connector 3 in Dalton. The inspector found items in the prep cooler above the maximum limit of 41 degrees, grime and dust build up on coolers, gaskets and fans, and noted the sanitizer used for cleaning tested too weak.

In Hamilton County, the lowest score was an 82 found at the McDonald’s at 6220 Lee Highway in Chattanooga. The inspector spotted flies at the sandwich line, saw employees handling muffins with their bare hands, found no dates to mark when shredded lettuce and cut tomatoes in the cooler were prepared, and dirty floor drains.

This week’s report also brought some good news for a north Georgia restaurant. Soho Hibachi at 1014 Battlefield Parkway in Fort Oglethorpe scored a 70 last week, nearly failing with several critical violations. However, the restaurant made the required changes and we’re happy to report it scored a 100 on a second inspection.

Several restaurants posted high grades or perfect scores of 100. Congratulations to:

Applebee’s, 2213 Shallowford Village Drive, Chattanooga

Cheddar’s, 2014 Gunbarrel Road, Chattanooga

Cold Point, 1925 Gunbarrel Road, Chattanooga

Domino’s Pizza, 8644 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga

Piece-A-Cake Bakery, 9298 Apison Pike, Ooltewah

Popeye’s Chicken, 5749 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga

Taziki’s Mediterranean Café, 432 Market Street, Chattanooga

Subway, 650 Highway 299, Wildwood

The following are the remaining scores from Hamilton County and north Georgia:

Hamilton County

Foodworks, 206 Manufacturers Road, Chattanooga: 87

Tremont Tavern, 1203 Hixson Pike, Chattanooga: 87 (corrected to 97 on a second inspection)

Central Park, 2401 East 23 rd Street, Chattanooga: 88

Street, Chattanooga: 88 Rain Thai Bistro, 6933 Lee Highway, Chattanooga: 90

Teriyaki House, 5908 Ringgold Road, Chattanooga: 90

Arby’s, 6302 Ringgold Road, East Ridge: 91

Brewhaus, 224 Frazier Avenue, Chattanooga: 91

Krystal, 7300 Shallowford Road, Chattanooga: 91

Sing It or Wing It, 417 Market Street, Chattanooga: 91

The Daily Ration, 1220 Dartmouth Street, Chattanooga: 92

Fazoli’s, 2332 Shallowford Village Drive, Chattanooga: 93

Jimmy John’s, 330 Frazier Avenue, Chattanooga: 93

The Meeting House, 3912 Dayton Boulevard, Chattanooga: 93

Dish to Pass, 302 6 th Street, Chattanooga: 94

Street, Chattanooga: 94 Geege’s Deli & Bakery, 4817 Highway 58, Chattanooga: 94

Taco Roc, 6960 Lee Highway, Chattanooga: 94

Chattz at the Block, 225 Broad Street, Chattanooga: 95

Hungry House, 4427 Highway 58, Chattanooga: 95

Marco’s Pizza, 5978 Snowhill Road, Ooltewah: 95 (corrected to 100 on a second inspection)

Sonic Drive-In, 8462 Dayton Pike, Soddy Daisy: 95

Waffle House, 7035 Dayton Pike, Soddy Daisy: 95

Krystal, 7300 Shallowford Road, Chattanooga: 96

Moe’s Southwest Grill, 1820 Gunbarrel Road, Chattanooga: 96

Opa, 249 River Street, Chattanooga: 96

Rita’s Italian Ice, 100 Market Street, Chattanooga: 96

Ankar’s, 510 Broad Street, Chattanooga: 97

Couch’s BBQ, 8307 Lee Highway, Chattanooga: 97

Puckett’s, 2 West Aquarium Way, Chattanooga: 97

Totto Sushi & Grill, 330 Frazier Avenue, Chattanooga: 97

Big Chill, 103 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga: 98

Clumpie’s Ice Cream, 26 Frazier Avenue, Chattanooga: 98

Firehouse Subs, 3849 Dayton Boulevard, Chattanooga: 98

Henpecked, 405 Market Street, Chattanooga: 98

Mellow Mushroom, 2318 Lifestyle Way, Chattanooga: 98

Steamboat, 5950 Shallowford Road, Chattanooga: 98

Steamboat Subs, 812 Broad Street, Chattanooga: 98

Wendy’s, 6727 Ringgold Road, Chattanooga: 98

Wendy’s, 4304 Rossville Boulevard, Chattanooga: 98

Applebee’s, 5606 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 99

Bar Louie, 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard, Chattanooga: 99

Lupi’s Pizza Pies, 406 Broad Street, Chattanooga: 99

Rodizio Grill, 439 Broad Street, Chattanooga: 99

Zaxby’s, 5013 Hixson Pike, Hixson: 99

Catoosa County

Thai Garden, 685 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe: 82

Fazoli’s, 3016 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe: 83

Krystal, 15703 Alabama Highway, Ringgold: 84

La Adelita, 110 Kristin Drive, Ringgold: 84

Taco Bell, 5422 Alabama Highway, Unit 4682, Ringgold: 95

Dade County

Subway, 5342 Highway 136, Trenton: 99

Murray County

Captain D’s, 1125 North Third Avenue, Chatsworth: 83

Walker County

Station House, 123 North Chattanooga Street, LaFayette: 90

El Mixteco, 8015 Highway 27, Rock Spring: 91

Armando’s, 1105 Lafayette Road, Rossville: 94

Whitfield County

Waffle House, 246 Connector 3, Dalton: 81

Hamilton’s, 243 North Hamilton Street, Suite 5, Dalton: 82

Domino’s Pizza, 222 West Cuyler Street, Dalton: 84

Micion Es Tu Salud, 901 North Glenwood Avenue, Dalton: 86

Buckin’ Burrito, 212 North Hamilton Street, Dalton: 88

Fiesta Mexicana Restaurant, 1525 Cleveland Highway, Dalton: 89

Little Caesar’s Pizza, 1501 East Walnut Avenue, Dalton: 91

Schlotzsky’s Deli, 1325 West Walnut Avenue, Dalton: 91

Chick-fil-A, 1517 West Walnut Avenue, Dalton: 92

The Spiced Apple, 443 Gillum Drive, Suite 6, Dalton: 97

Starbucks Coffee, 1305 Glenwood Avenue, Dalton: 97

Five Guys Burgers & Fries, 1303 West Walnut Avenue, Suite 203, Dalton: 98

Wendy’s, 214 Connector 3, Dalton: 99

If you’re in Hamilton County and you have a complaint about a restaurant, pool, health care facility, daycare or gym, call the Hamilton County Health Department Hot Line at 423-209-8110.