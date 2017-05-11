Volunteers team up for Beautification Blitz

Some volunteers spent the day making the Scenic City a better place.

It's all part of an ongoing effort to breathe life back into the east Chattanooga community.

About 70 volunteers teamed up Thursday for the 2nd annual Beautification Blitz with Habitat for Humanity and Glass House Collective.

They spent the day pruning, clearing debris and laying fresh mulch at 17 home and commercial sites and even a trail in the area.

The work came from suggestions from those who live in the Historic Glass Farm District to make the neighborhoods cleaner, safe and more inviting.

"Neighbors come out and they want to participate too and so not only are we introducing some folks who haven't been around east Chattanooga, and haven't gotten to know Glass Street before, we're also able to connect neighbors to neighbors and that's what we're all about is connections and bringing people together," Whitni McDonald with Glass House Collective said.

The teams will be back out Friday at 9:00 am sharp, weather permitting.