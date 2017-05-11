HCSO investigating inmate death - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

HCSO investigating inmate death

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating the in-custody death of an inmate at the Hamilton County Jail.

Officials say 44-year-old Jeffery Simmons experienced a medical emergency Thursday morning, and was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Criminal Investigations Division of the HCSO is investigating the circumstances of Simmons’ death.

Stick with Channel 3 for the latest developments to this story.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.