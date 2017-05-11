Zoo home to April the giraffe and baby opening Monday

Fights erupted that injured at least eight people and a car plowed through a group of people when white nationalists and counter-protesters violently clashed Saturday, forcing Charlottesville police and Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe to declare a state of emergency.More
Fights erupted that injured at least eight people and a car plowed through a group of people when white nationalists and counter-protesters violently clashed Saturday, forcing Charlottesville police and Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe to declare a state of emergency.More
The wave of violence incited during a gathering Saturday of white nationalists and counter-protesters led President Donald Trump and other state and national lawmakers to denounce the rally as hateful.More
The wave of violence incited during a gathering Saturday of white nationalists and counter-protesters led President Donald Trump and other state and national lawmakers to denounce the rally as hateful.More