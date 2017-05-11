HomeServe expands Chattanooga workforce, adding 200 new jobs - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

HomeServe expands Chattanooga workforce, adding 200 new jobs

Expanding their Chattanooga-based call center, HomeServe also plans to add nearly 200 new jobs this year.

HomeServe has been serving homeowners across the country since 2003, and boasts some 3 million U.S. customers for their home repair plans.

The company plans to build a new 45,000-square foot call center facility as part of a worth $5.5 million expansion that will be located off of Lee Highway in Chattanooga, according to a news release.

HomeServe’s employee base in Chattanooga has steadily grown from the 35 to 320 employees today. The additional new employees will bring the total to over 500.

Additionally, HomeServe staffers volunteer for community activities and support charitable organizations such as Habitat for Humanity, Chattanooga Food Bank, Children’s Hospital and Chambliss Children’s Home.

“For over six years, Chattanooga has been the home to our award-winning customer support team, which serves as a foundation to the value we bring to our customers – often homeowners dealing with unexpected home repair emergencies,” said Tom Rusin, CEO of HomeServe USA.

