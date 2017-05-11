Your kids can now watch Sesame Street for free

Who says streaming can’t be cute? PBS is launching its own streaming stick called “PBS kids plug and play”.

It will offer a combination of over 100 hours hours of on-demand video, sing-alongs, and games preloaded on the stick that will work without Wi-Fi.

The $60 device also allows access to the PSB kid’s live stream when connected to Wi-Fi.

Right now it’s only available on Walmart’s website, but it will be available in Walmart stores starting on May 24th.

Other retailers will start carrying the device later this year.