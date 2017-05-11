10 Things to Know for Today

By The Associated Press

1. GOP CONCERNS ON TRUMP AND COMEY POSE THREAT TO THEIR AGENDA

Several Republican senators question the timing of the firing of the FBI director, but most are dismissing Democratic calls for a special counsel.

2. SENATE PANEL SUBPOENAS FLYNN DOCUMENTS IN RUSSIA INVESTIGATION

Sens. Richard Burr and Mark Warner say the panel acted after Flynn, Trump's former national security adviser, declined to cooperate with an April 28 request to turn over the documents.

3. SAUDIS PAID US VETERANS WHO CAMPAIGNED AGAINST 9/11 LAWSUIT LAW

The veterans' lobbying effort began within a month after Congress voted for the law, which allows Sept. 11 victims' families to sue Saudi Arabia in U.S. court.

4. WHY CHINA'S 'NEW SILK ROAD' PROJECT STIRS WORRIES

Governments from Washington to Moscow to New Delhi worry that Beijing is trying to build its own political influence and erode theirs.

5. WHEN VETERAN HOMELESSNESS MIGHT END

New Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin says the goal is achievable, but will take years longer than his predecessor predicted.

6. EIGHT ARCTIC NATIONS MEET IN ALASKA AMID DRILLING WORRIES

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov are among those attending the gathering in Fairbanks.

7. ONE KILLED, DOZENS INJURED IN ANOTHER DAY OF CLASHES IN VENEZUELA

National guardsmen launch tear gas and a group of armed pro-government militiamen harass protesters as they try to march to the Supreme Court to demand elections.

8. WHO WAS BOOED WHILE GIVING A COMMENCEMENT SPEECH

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos plows through her speech at Bethune-Cookman, a historically black university, through shouts of "liar!" and "just go" by graduating students.

9. STALLED GROWTH FOR SNAPCHAT IN THE SHADOW OF FACEBOOK

Parent company Snap Inc.'s revenue fell below Wall Street's expectations in its first quarterly earnings since its initial public offering of stock.

10. WHAT ROBOCARS MUST LEARN BEFORE HITTING ROAD

Well-behaved, self-driving cars must learn how to share the road with human drivers who routinely speed and break other traffic rules.

