JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) - Two Tennessee cousins are facing charges related to jury tampering in a DUI case.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says the Hardeman County grand jury handed down indictments last week for 56-year-old Cecilia Shawn Hadley of Bolivar and 53-year-old Delbert Louis Pattat Jr. of Toone.

TBI says it began investigating the two in September 2016. The agency says Hadley and Pattat tried to influence a juror's vote in a DUI case in Hardeman County.

They were each charged with one count of improper influence of a juror. They were booked into the Hardeman County Jail and released on their own recognizance.

