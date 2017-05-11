Warm and cloudy today with storms Friday

Good Thursday. It will be a warm one again today with clouds building through the day and a toasty high of 87 degrees. The clouds will remain through tonight with the low dropping to 64.

Friday will be cloudy to start the day. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon into Friday evening. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be the biggest threat. It probably won't be raining on the way to work, but take the umbrella anyway, you will likely need it on the way to the car at 5pm. With the latest model runs, it looks as though the best chances for seeing rain Friday will be between Noon and 9pm. Look for a rain-cooled high Friday of 76.

Saturday Will start with a few clouds and temps in the mid-50s. By the afternoon, we are looking good with sunshine and a high of 76.

Mother's Day will be awesome. Skies will be sunny all day with temperatures ranging from 55 in the morning to a warm but pleasant 81 in the afternoon.

Next week the heat returns full force as we climb to 85 Monday, 89 Tuesday, and a whopping 90 on Wednesday.

David Karnes

