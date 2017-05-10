GHSA Quarterfinal Baseball action, scores and highlights

Six North Georgia High School baseball teams made the GHSA Quarterfinals. The scores are listed here and the highlights will be included. Each GHSA State Tournament series is a best of 3 game series.

A:

Gm 1. Gordon Lee 11, Irwin Co.

Gm 2. Gordon Lee 7, Irwin Co. 4

AAA:

Gm 1. Coahulla Creek 2, Redan 1

Gm 2. Coahulla Creek 9, Redan 8

Gm 1. Calhoun 3, Lovett 2

Gm 2. Calhoun 4, Lovett 5

Gm 3. Calhoun 2, Lovett 0

Gm 1. North Hall 4 Ringgold 2

Gm 2. North Hall 6 Ringgold 5

AAAA:

Gm 1. Heritage 5, Hardaway 2

Gm 2. Heritage 6, Hardaway 3

AAAAAA:

Gm 1. Dalton 3, Pope 9

Gm 2. Dalton 3, Pope 2

Gm 3. Dalton 2, Pope 3