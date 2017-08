Dallas Bay Volunteer firefighters are responding to a house fire in Soddy Daisy Wednesday night.

The call came in from the 9900 block of Hamby Road shortly before 10:00 p.m.

An ambulance & multiple fire trucks are on scene, though. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/fZBOBzCtWC — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) May 11, 2017

Officials say no injuries have been reported at this time.

A fan is airing out the house @WRCB pic.twitter.com/86OOqTlgrc — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) May 11, 2017

The cause of the fire is unknown.

