Local victim of scam attempt warning others to just hang up

Another scam to be worried about: A Walker County woman said she received a call Wednesday saying she was in trouble with the law. But before she passed along any personal information, she contacted police. She doesn't want others to fall for it, though.

Police said they will never contact you over the phone if you have a warrant out, and they certainly won't ask you for money. They said the best thing to do is hang up.

“They are coming up with new scams all the time, and they sound very convincing,” said Cindy Pittman. Cindy Pittman said when she picked up the phone she never thought the person on the other line would be trying to scam her. “He said I work for Advance Locators. We work for a group of attorneys where we locate people for them. Then they serve them with their warrants and take them to court.”

Frightened, she asked a few different questions. The caller gave Pittman very specific instructions before hanging up. “Write this phone number down, call it, give them this reference number. If I don't do this within an hour they will show up at my door with a warrant for my arrest. I'd be sued, go to court, and everything.”

She knew she didn't do anything wrong but she was still worried. “What have I done? I haven't done anything. All I do is work and go to church.” But instead of calling the second number, she called the police. “I was afraid they would haul me off to jail and nobody would know where I was. I thought I better go to the source and find out if they do have a warrant for my arrest. And then the lady eventually picked up that it was a scam.”

Pittman is hoping her story will keep others from falling for this scam. “Bottom line is, if you don't know them. Don't entertain a conversation with them.”

If you receive one of these calls, police ask that you do not give out any personal information and do not wire any money. If you believe you are a victim of such a scam, contact your local law enforcement.