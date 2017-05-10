Crime Stoppers: Bad guy uses fake ID to commit bank fraud

In Crime Stoppers, this week, a case involving deception, a false identity, and big money. The suspect set himself up as someone he was not, then used that co-opted ID to cash in on fake checks. "The suspect deposited over $10,000 in checks and all of those checks were returned as counterfeit checks," said Chattanooga Police Sgt. Victor Miller.

It is quite a sophisticated con involving at least two states and a seasoned criminal. "The subject entered the Regions Bank on Highway 58," Sgt. Miller explained. At that time, he had already stolen ID from a person in Kentucky, so he had all the documents necessary in order to open a bank account."

That is just what he did. Pictures from bank surveillance and ATM cameras show the suspect: black male, 6-feet tall with a medium build. "And then the suspect, over multiple different incidents, he deposited over $10,000 in checks," Miller continued. "When he deposited those checks, he then went to ATMs throughout the city and withdrew the money."

The game appears to be working well for him. In one ATM view, you see him driving a black Mercedes SUV; in another, a gold Toyota SUV. Both vehicles had Tennessee tags. "We're hoping that someone will recognize the suspect or the suspect vehicle, his clothing. He's wearing polo clothes so they may stand out to you," Sgt. Miller said. "So, we're hoping that someone will recognize either him or the vehicle and give us a call Crime Stoppers."

If anything in the pictures rings a bell, any bit of information you provide could get you up to $1,000 reward. Call Crime Stoppers at 423-698-3333.

If you get voice mail, leave a way for Sgt. Miller to get back to you if he has questions, but remember, he will never ask who you are.