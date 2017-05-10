Man admits to stealing copper from A/C units at Forgotten Child Fund storage building

Chattanooga police arrested a man who they say admitted to stealing copper from air conditioning units at a city-owned building, used by the Forgotten Child Fund.

The arrest report says police found 38-year-old Morris Lamont Fitten walking from behind the building in the 1800 block of E. Main Street at around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Police detained Fitten and then found a large hole in the gate behind the building that surrounded several A/C units. Police say the units were "heavily damaged" and appeared to be missing copper and wire.

The report says police went to the suspect's home, where they found several copper pipes leaning on a fence behind the home with cut-marks that matched the cuts on the A/C units. Police also found two sets of wire cutters in Morris' pockets.

Morris was taken to the Hamilton County jail where he admitted to police that he stole the copper from units at the building used by the Forgotten Child Fund to store toys.

Morris is charged with theft of property, criminal trespassing and vandalism/malicious mischief and given a $6,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 23.

Court records show Morris was already facing charges of criminal trespassing from incidents on May 1 and May 4 of this year. Morris is scheduled to appear in court on May 15 and 17 respectively for those charges.

