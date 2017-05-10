CMT Music Awards 2017 nominees announced

Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini are the leading nominees at the fan-voted 2017 CMT Music Awards. Hosted by Charles Esten, who plays Deacon Claybourne on CMT’s “Nashville,” the 2017 CMT Music Awards will air live from Music City Center at 7 p.m., June 7.

Urban, Rhett and Ballerini have four nominations each. Carrie Underwood, the most winning singer in the awards show’s history, is up for three trophies along with Florida Georgia Line, Lauren Alaina and Luke Bryan.

The night’s top award – Video of the Year— pits 14 artists including Underwood, Urban, Ballerini, Brad Paisley, Dierks Bentley, Cole Swindell, Little Big Town and Miranda Lambert – against each other for the win.

Brett Young, Chris Young, Jon Pardi and Midland are first time nominees at the 2017 CMT Music Awards.

Fan voting is open now at cmt.com and ends June 5. Previously announced performers include Blake Shelton, Brett Eldredge, Luke Bryan, Lambert and Rhett.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video of the year; awarded to the artist (male, female, group/duo or collaboration) and the video director. Final voting held online at CMT.com during the show.

• Artists of Then, Now & Forever – “Forever Country”

• Brad Paisley – “Today”

• Brett Eldredge – “Wanna Be That Song”

• Carrie Underwood – “Church Bells”

• Cole Swindell – “Middle Of A Memory”

• Dierks Bentley and Elle King – “Different For Girls”

• Florida Georgia Line – “H.O.L.Y.”

• Jon Pardi – “Dirt On My Boots”

• Keith Urban – “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

• Kelsea Ballerini – “Peter Pan”

• Little Big Town – “Better Man”

• Luke Bryan – “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day”

• Miranda Lambert – “Vice”

• Thomas Rhett – “Star Of The Show”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a male artist; awarded to the artist

• Blake Shelton – “Came Here To Forget”

• Eric Church – “Record Year”

• Jason Aldean – “Lights Come On”

• Keith Urban – “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

• Luke Bryan – “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day”

• Thomas Rhett – “Star Of The Show”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a female artist; awarded to the artist

• Carrie Underwood – “Church Bells”

• Kelsea Ballerini – “Peter Pan”

• Lauren Alaina – “Road Less Traveled”

• Maren Morris – “80s Mercedes”

• Miranda Lambert – “Vice”

• Reba McEntire – “Back To God”

DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a duo; awarded to the artists

• Big & Rich feat. Tim McGraw – “Lovin’ Lately”

• Brothers Osborne – “21 Summer”

• Dan + Shay – “How Not To”

• Florida Georgia Line – “H.O.L.Y.”

• LoCash – “I Know Somebody”

GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a group; awarded to the artists

• Eli Young Band – “Saltwater Gospel”

• Lady Antebellum – “You Look Good”

• Little Big Town – “Better Man”

• Midland – “Drinkin’ Problem”

• Old Dominion – “Song For Another Time”

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video from an artist's major breakthrough album; awarded to the artist (male, female or group/duo)

• Brett Young – “In Case You Didn’t Know”

• Jon Pardi – “Dirt On My Boots”

• Kane Brown – “Used To Love You Sober”

• Lauren Alaina – “Road Less Traveled”

• Luke Combs – “Hurricane”

• RaeLynn – “Love Triangle”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video from a collaboration; awarded to the artists

• Artists of Then, Now & Forever – “Forever Country”

• Chris Young feat. Vince Gill – “Sober Saturday Night”

• Dierks Bentley feat. Elle King - “Different For Girls”

• Florida Georgia Line feat. Tim McGraw – “May We All”

• Keith Urban feat. Carrie Underwood – “The Fighter”

• Kenny Chesney with P!nk – “Setting The World On Fire”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Musical performance on a television show, series or variety special on CMT; awarded to the artist (individual, group or duo)

• Jason Aldean – “Hicktown” (From CMT Concert of the Summer)

• Jason Derulo and Luke Bryan – “Want To Want Me” (From CMT Crossroads)

• John Mellencamp and Darius Rucker – “Pink Houses” (From CMT Crossroads)

• Alicia Keys and Maren Morris – “80s Mercedes” (From CMT Crossroads)

• Meghan Trainor, Jill Scott and Kelsea Ballerini – “You're Still The One/Any Man of Mine/Man I Feel Like A Woman” (from CMT Artists of the Year)

• Nick Jonas and Thomas Rhett - Close (From CMT Crossroads)

SOCIAL SUPERSTAR OF THE YEAR

Most creative and engaging social media posts by an artist; awarded to the artist

• Brett Eldredge

• Jake Owen

• Keith Urban

• Kelsea Ballerini

• Lauren Alaina

• Thomas Rhett