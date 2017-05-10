How to prevent a thief from snatching your purse

Channel 3 is digging deeper into a recent purse-snatching incident.

Antwone Boykin is charged with robbery and assault after East Ridge police say he tackled a woman as she left Tennessee Title Loans on Ringgold Road last week.

Police say the woman suffered minor cuts when Boykin took her cash, check book and credit cards.

Surveillance video helped police track him down.

The best way Mickey Swafford said you can protect yourself from a purse snatching thief is to have a plan.

"The first thing I always tell people is everything starts with awareness," he said.

As a Jiu-Jitsu instructor and owner of Chattanooga Jiu-Jitsu Academy, Swafford has taught dozens of self-defense classes for women. He said those classes are growing.

He shared with Channel 3 the simple mistakes women commonly make, putting their safety at risk.

For example, keeping your hand on your purse strap, Swafford said, could prevent someone from taking your purse.

But he said prevention isn't enough.

"Have a plan for if you meet someone from a confrontational standpoint, like what you're going to say, how you're going to create a barrier between you and that person which gives you time and that kind of stuff," he added.

That can consist of a number of defenses, like yelling, pepper spray, even a gun.

Swafford teaches techniques on how to react.

Tennessee Title Loans couldn't comment officially about the incident, but did say the company takes the safety of their customers and employees seriously.

Police say the best thing you can do if you find yourself in a similar situation is to give the bad guy what they want and call police immediately.

Below is a list of some self-defense classes for women offered in our area:

Chattanooga Jiu-Jitsu Academy

Friday, 5/26,2017 6:00-7:30 pm Free

To schedule: 423-874-0222

Green's Karate

Classes start June 12, 2017 and go until July 15th.

Mondays and Wednesdays at 12:00 pm

Saturday's at 2:00 pm

$15.00 per class.

$5.00 off for bringing a buddy!

To schedule: 423-432-5280

Dojo Chattanooga

Sunday, 6/4/2017 1:00-3:30 pm $25

Sunday, 8/6/2017 1:00-3:30 pm $25

To schedule: 423-267-0855

Zirkops

Dates/Times vary

$150

To schedule: 423-244-8836

Chattanooga Police Department

TBA

Cleveland Police Department

TBA

Dalton Police Department

TBA