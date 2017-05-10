Jon Robinson: Titans eventually will “sprinkle” Adoree’ Jackson in on offense

(NBC SPORTS) The Titans used their first first-round pick on a player who will solely contribute on offense. The Titans used their second first-round pick on a defensive player who may moonlight as one of quarterback Marcus Mariota’s weapons.

Appearing on Tuesday’s PFT Live, Titans G.M. Jon Robinson said that, in time, cornerback Adoree’ Jackson could see some time on the other side of the ball.

“I think primarily his role will be to come in here and learn to play corner,” Robinson said of Jackson. “He’s played outside corner, he’s played inside corner. He’ll work at both of those spots and then work as one of our returners back there, both punt and kickoff return.

“And I would say once he picks up that, has a good grasp of that to what degree, we can sprinkle him in on offense. We’re not closing the door on that, but I would say that’s probably not the primary role for him now. The first priority will be to help us on defense and in the return game.”

At USC, Jackson caught 10 passes as a freshman, 27 as a sophomore, and two in his final season.