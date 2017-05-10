UPDATE: 2017 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is TODAY!

UPDATE: Sunday marks the day one lucky person will win the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home.

You can watch the giveaway of the home, plus other prizes, live on Channel 3, as well as online at WRCBtv.com , in the WRCB app and on Facebook LIVE .

The special show begins at 12 noon Sunday.

The entire list of winners will be posted once they have verified.

The 2017 Chattanooga St. Jude Dream Home is finished and tickets have been sold out for weeks, but you can still check out the home for yourself .

The four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath home comes out to about 5,900 square feet, including a spacious outdoor lanai with fireplace and a large wraparound front porch. The house located in the Eagle Bluff Woods community adjacent to the golf course.

The home is located at 5938 Eaglemont Drive. The road is fairly new and does not yet show up on all GPS or map sources. The following are directions to the home:

From Interstate 75, exit 153 north toward Hixson and merge onto Highway 58 north toward Decatur.

Turn left onto North Hickory Valley Road.

Turn right onto Harrison Pike.

Turn left onto Vincent Road.

Turn right onto River Run Drive.

Drive to the rear of the development to home site #24 in the Eagle Bluff Woods community (roughly 1.12 miles).

If you reach Eagle Bluff Trail, you’ve gone too far.

Tickets for the Dream Home cost $100. All the money goes toward helping children at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. No patient ever receives a bill, so families can focus on helping their child get well.

The house and several other prizes will be given away on Sunday, June 25 during a special broadcast on Channel 3.