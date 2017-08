National Council for Home Safety and Security

Combining research, FBI crime reports, and population data, The National Council for Home Safety and Security has ranked the 50 safest cities in Tennessee.

At the top of the list is Oak Ridge (northwest of Knoxville) and Brentwood (a Nashville suburb) slots in at number two.

Absent from the list is Chattanooga, but Collegedale landed at 16, Soddy-Daisy was 30, Dayton at 38, Red Bank ranked 41 and Dunlap landed 46.

The list was released earlier this week.