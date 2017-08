Red Bank Police Chief Tim Christol was fired Wednesday morning over "personnel issues," according to Randall Smith, Red Bank City manager.

Christol has been Chief of police since 2010.

In 2015, RBPD was one of the smallest of 32 agencies state-wide to earn accreditation with the Tennessee Law Enforcement Accreditation Program under Christol's watch.



Christol was also a finalist for the Cleveland police chief slot in 2015m which ultimately went to then-interim Chief Mark Gibson.

Patrol Sgt. John Wright will take over as interim chief. Smith tells Channel 3 that he expects the search for a new chief to take between 3-6 months.

