1 arrested after brawl aboard Southwest jet during deplaning

BURBANK, CA (AP) - One person was arrested after a brawl erupted aboard a Southwest Airlines jet deplaning in Burbank after arriving from Dallas.

A statement Tuesday from the Dallas-based air carrier said the incident happened Sunday aboard Flight 2530 during deplaning at Burbank Bob Hope Airport in the San Fernando Valley suburb of Los Angeles.

The fight involved three passengers aboard the Boeing 737. Southwest spokeswoman Alyssa Eliasen says police were summoned and one passenger was arrested, while another incurred minor injuries that didn't prevent further travel.

There was no word on what prompted the quarrel. The Southwest statement says flight crews are trained to de-escalate conflict.

The brawl is the latest in a series of disturbances involving U.S. airliners. Problems began last month with cellphone video capturing a passenger being dragged off a United Airlines flight. Other horror stories from customers surfaced later involving flights on Delta and American airlines.

Then late Monday, irate passengers swarmed ticket counters at the Fort Lauderdale airport after Spirit Airlines canceled nine flights, blaming the decision on pilots' failure to show up. Some travelers started a near-riot at the Fort Lauderdale terminal as hundreds of travelers were left stranded.

Deputies arrested three people from New York in the Fort Lauderdale airport, charging them with inciting a riot, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and trespassing.

