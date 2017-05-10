UPDATE: Charges pending for mother in crash that claimed her son's life

UPDATE: A crash Tuesday night in Summerville claimed the life of a child now identified as Kendrick Hines, age 11, of Summerville, Georgia. State Troopers say the vehicle was driven by his mother on U.S. Highway 27 at Taylor's Ridge near the scenic overlook, when it happened.

Other charges pending: driving on suspended license, no insurance, no seatbelt x2, DUI child endangerment,serious injury by vehicle — Natalie Potts (@NatalieWRCB) May 10, 2017

The Georgia State Patrol says that a 2006 Kia Spectra heading north veered off State Route 1, apparently over-corrected and the ran head-on into a southbound 1999 Nissan Quest.

The Kia then flipped over, ejecting two children (ages 7 & 11) from the backseat, before coming to rest in the southbound lanes.

The GSP has identified the Kia driver as Kourtney Renay Hines, 33, of Summerville. She was taken to Redmond Regional Medical Center.

Seven-year-old Keenan Hines was airlifted to Erlanger in critical condition.

Troopers: Hines now faces several charges including vehicular homicide 1st degree & DUI. Her 7-yr-old, ejected in crash, still in hospital pic.twitter.com/j8n428VhNU — Natalie Potts (@NatalieWRCB) May 10, 2017

The people in the Nissan, Elder Moralesaguirre, 16; Marly Deleon Medida, 45 and John Carlos Deleon, 8 were taken to Floyd for examination and treatment. Officials say the 8-year old was later flown to a hospital in Atlanta for a serious skull fracture. Officials say that child is also in critical condition.

" It doesn't matter how long you've been doing it, it doesn't get any easier," said Trooper Justin Henderson, Georgia State Patrol. "It really doesn't, it effects us just like everybody else. "It's hard to cope with sometimes and like I said, with me I've got a child at the house and I can't imagine this happening to her."

Trooper Justin Henderson says the two children riding with Hines, did not have on their seat belts. Hines now faces several charges including DUI, DUI child endangerment and vehicular homicide in the 1st degree among other charges.

Troopers say all charges are pending the completion of the follow-up investigation by the GSP Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team.