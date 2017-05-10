UPDATE: I-85 bridge in Atlanta to re-open Monday

UPDATE: The newly-rebuilt section of Interstate 85 in Atlanta is scheduled to open to traffic before rush hour Monday, less than two months after a raging fire destroyed the beams and deck.

Gov. Nathan Deal and state transportation officials announced Wednesday that the bridge will be open by the Monday morning rush hour.

Officials have said the bridge reconstruction will cost up to $16.6 million, most of which is expected to be covered by the federal government.

An estimated 250,000 drivers use the stretch of Interstate 85, which has been closed since the March 30 collapse. Drivers were forced to use other congested routes or transit systems.

A multimillion-dollar bonus for the contractor motivated quick work on the project. State transportation officials initially estimated they wouldn't reopen the highway until June.

PREVIOUS STORY: Georgia transportation officials say work to rebuild a collapsed section of I-85 is nearing completion.

Officials say the construction is about 90 percent complete after the bridge over Piedmont Road collapsed in late march.

At 10:00am today, Governor Nathan Deal and Commissioner Russell McMurry will join Georgia Transportation Board Chairman Robert L. Brown to provide a progress update.

GDOT says they are committed to reopening this section by June 15, 2017.

Three people have been charged in connection to starting the fire that caused the bridge to collapse.