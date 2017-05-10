Go Red For Women: Did a luncheon save a life?

Every year a large crowd turns out for the Go Red For Women Luncheon to support an important cause.

Kelly Shipp hadn't planned on going, but someone invited her to sit at their table. Kelly now looks back on that day as possibly saving her life.

Kelly Shipp says, "That's when I heard the message; it just really hit me at the time. I thought, wow, I should be paying closer attention to this."

She did.

Kelly, who has a family history of heart disease, hadn't given it much thought up until that point, thinking it could never happen to her. But, she soon found out that wasn't the case.

About a month after the Go Red For Women Luncheon Kelly and her husband were on a hike when she started having chest pain.

Kelly Shipp says, "It wasn't too strenuous of a hike, we had done harder hikes in the past. But as we were finishing up, I started feeling pressure in my chest again."

Her husband then took her to the emergency room where they kept her overnight.

It's a good thing he did.

Kelly Shipp says, "I met with my doctor the next morning and he said you definitely had a heart attack."

Kelly had experienced not only chest pain, but also some of the other symptoms women should be on the look out for, which can be different from men.

They include: neck, shoulder or abdominal discomfort, shortness of breath, pain in one or both arms, light-headed or dizziness, and unusual fatigue.

Kelly says she's very grateful she took action that day and also thankful she just happened to attend the Go Red For Women Luncheon.

Kelly Shipp says, "It really brings new meaning to life, makes you focus on the things that are important."

Kelly says she has also made a lifestyle change, working closely with her doctor to manage her weight, being more active, and eating a healthy diet.