10 Things to Know for Today

1. WHAT TRUMP'S FIRING OF COMEY SIGNALS

It throws into question the future of a counterintelligence probe into his campaign's possible connections to Russia and raises suspicions of an underhanded effort to stymie it.

2. TRUMP MEETING WITH PUTIN'S TOP DIPLOMAT

White House talks with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov marks the highest level, face-to-face contact with Russia of his young presidency.

3. MOON OPEN TO DETENTE WITH NORTH KOREA

The new South Korean president says he's open to visiting Kim Jong Un under the right conditions to talk about Pyongyang's pursuit of nuclear-tipped missiles.

4. 'TO GET TO PARADISE, BLOW YOURSELF UP'

Two Iraqi boys who escaped Islamic State captivity tell the AP that the militants forced hundreds of boys into training to become fighters and suicide bombers.

5. LEGACY OF 'TUSKEGEE SYPHILIS STUDY' PERSISTS

One of the most infamous episodes in U.S. medical history - where black men in the segregated South intentionally weren't treated for STDs - is still affecting descendants to this day.

6. WHERE US IS FIGHTING DRUG SMUGGLING AT SEA

A high-tech U.S. Coast Guard cutter in the eastern Pacific patrols the biggest narcotics smuggling corridor in the world to stop cocaine getting to American cities.

7. HOW THIS IRANIAN ELECTION IS DIFFERENT

The campaign has seen a former president disobey Iran's supreme leader and open discussion of a 1980s mass execution, testing what can be discussed in public and online.

8. US NUCLEAR SITE LONG A CAUSE FOR CONCERN

The collapse of an underground tunnel containing radioactive waste at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation in Washington state is the latest incident to raise safety concerns.

9. FEWER REFUGEES ENTERING AMERICA DESPITE TRAVEL BAN SETBACKS

The number of refugees arriving in the U.S. dipped to a six-year low in March, apart from a period in 2013 when the federal government was shut down.

10. 'WE HAVEN'T AGED A DAY'

It was a rare TV reunion as Stephen Colbert played host to a gang of fellow "Daily Show" alums on a special edition of CBS' "The Late Show."

