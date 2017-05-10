Warm through Thursday, storms Friday

Good Wednesday. Get ready for another warm one. Today's high will make it up to a whopping 88 degrees. Skies will be mostly sunny once again. Thursday will be just as warm in the upper 80s, but we will also see clouds building in through the day.

Friday will be cloudy, but dry for the first half of the day. Expect a front to bring in scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday evening and Friday night. The high Friday will be a bit cooler with a high of 78.

We may see a few lingering showers early Saturday morning. If you have a garage sale planned you should be okay after 7am. Until then, one or two showers could continue to pop up. Saturday afternoon will be amazing. Skies will be sunny and the high will reach a cooler, and comfortable 75 degrees.

Sunday will be an awesome Mother's Day. We will start with a morning low of 53. The afternoon will be great with sunshine and a high of 79.

Next week the heat returns. We will be dry all week with temps returning back to the mid and upper 80s.

