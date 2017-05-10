Police chase ends in I-75 crash - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Police chase ends in I-75 crash

Posted: Updated:
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

Officials say an overnight chase ended with at least one suspect in custody

A Chattanooga Police Official says the pursuit started in the Red Bank area. At this time, details are limited on why it started. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office was also involved in the chase. It ended about 30 minutes later on I-75 near East Ridge.

We're told one person is in custody. No injuries have been reported at this time. 

Stay with Channel 3 as this story continues to develop. 

