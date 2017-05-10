Tanker fire shuts down I-24 overnight - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Tanker fire shuts down I-24 overnight

Posted: Updated:
MARION COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: 6 a.m.: All lanes are open. 

UPDATE: 4 a.m.: Tennessee Highway Patrol report one Eastbound lane is now open in Marion County. Expect delays. We're told the tanker caught on fire, and that there was no crash involved. No injuries are reported at this time. 

UPDATE 3 a.m.: I-24 Westbound is now open according to THP. Eastbound lanes are still closed. 

UPDATE 2 a.m.: I-24 in both directions are now shut down due to the fire. According to THP, drivers are being diverted to alternate routes. 

PREVIOUS STORY 1 a.m.: I-24 Eastbound in Marion County is shut down as of 1 a.m. at MM 134. There is a tanker carrying non-flammable gas on fire near MM 144. Your alternate route is Hwy 150 through Tracy City.

Tennessee Highway Patrol and Marion County crews are responding to the scene. No word of any injuries at this time. 

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • Flooding closes E Brainerd Road

    Flooding closes E Brainerd Road

    Friday, August 11 2017 5:21 AM EDT2017-08-11 09:21:45 GMT

    This morning you need to be looking out for localized flooding.

    More

    This morning you need to be looking out for localized flooding.

    More

  • Taylor Swift doesn't sugar-coat testimony in groping case

    Taylor Swift doesn't sugar-coat testimony in groping case

    Friday, August 11 2017 3:48 AM EDT2017-08-11 07:48:02 GMT
    Taylor Swift's mother said she didn't call police to report allegations that a DJ groped her daughter before a concert because she didn't want the moment to define the pop star's life.More
    Taylor Swift's mother said she didn't call police to report allegations that a DJ groped her daughter before a concert because she didn't want the moment to define the pop star's life.More

  • 10 Things to Know for Friday

    10 Things to Know for Friday

    Friday, August 11 2017 12:45 AM EDT2017-08-11 04:45:00 GMT
    Among 10 Things to Know: AP: Trump's North Korea talk may impede China cooperation; Study: Trump actions trigger health premium hikes for 2018; Suspect in car attack near Paris is Algerian national.More
    Among 10 Things to Know: AP: Trump's North Korea talk may impede China cooperation; Study: Trump actions trigger health premium hikes for 2018; Suspect in car attack near Paris is Algerian national.More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.