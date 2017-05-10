Tanker fire shuts down I-24 overnight

UPDATE: 6 a.m.: All lanes are open.

UPDATE: 4 a.m.: Tennessee Highway Patrol report one Eastbound lane is now open in Marion County. Expect delays. We're told the tanker caught on fire, and that there was no crash involved. No injuries are reported at this time.

UPDATE 3 a.m.: I-24 Westbound is now open according to THP. Eastbound lanes are still closed.

UPDATE 2 a.m.: I-24 in both directions are now shut down due to the fire. According to THP, drivers are being diverted to alternate routes.

PREVIOUS STORY 1 a.m.: I-24 Eastbound in Marion County is shut down as of 1 a.m. at MM 134. There is a tanker carrying non-flammable gas on fire near MM 144. Your alternate route is Hwy 150 through Tracy City.

Tennessee Highway Patrol and Marion County crews are responding to the scene. No word of any injuries at this time.