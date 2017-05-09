Braves drop 5th straight, Houston tags Colon for 8 ER - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Braves drop 5th straight, Houston tags Colon for 8 ER

Posted: Updated:
By Paul Shahen, Sports Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
SPORTS - Atlanta Braves SPORTS - Atlanta Braves

HOUSTON (AP) - Carlos Correa and Carlos Beltran hit consecutive homers off Bartolo Colon during a five-run first inning and the Houston Astros cruised to an 8-3 win over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night.
    
Houston led 4-0 after Correa launched a three-run shot with no outs. Beltran followed his third homer this season.
    
Josh Reddick also homered for Houston, connecting on his 100th career home run with a solo shot in the fifth.
    
Houston starter Charlie Morton (4-2) allowed three runs - one earned - in 5 2/3 innings for his third straight win.
    
Colon (1-4) gave up eight runs and three homers, both season highs, in 5 2/3 innings. His ERA ballooned to 7.22.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.