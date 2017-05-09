UPDATE: City council approves CPD's request for money to buy new technology

UPDATE: The City Council approved the Chattanooga Police Department's request for more than $200,000 for new technology to help solve crimes.

The money will be used to purchase two new 3D scanners to process fatal crashes and crime scenes.

According to the department, the upgraded technology will allow investigators to do their jobs more quickly, more efficiently and it will cut down on overtime.

The department currently owns two Leica C10 scanners. The devices take a 360-degree scan of a crime scene and create a virtual image of the crime itself.

The department plans to trade-in the two outdated scanners, which cost $377,000 in 2010, for two brand new ones.

The cost will be $218,000 for both devices.

Police say the investment will allow them to stay in the forefront of scene investigations.

“Once you have that data captured, you're able to go inside that crime scene whether it's a week from now or 10 years from now and that data is never going to change,” said Sgt. Joe Montijo.

Chattanooga Police purchased the scanners in 2010. Sgt. Montijo says the technology has become outdated.

"We're nearing the life cycle of this particular unit. It's about 10 years old. The new scanners we're hoping to get, the Leica P40 laser scanners, will actually do twice what this machine does but in about half the time,” Sgt. Montijo told Channel 3.

The more modern 3D scanners are smaller, more accurate and capture the images in high definition, according to Sgt. Montijo. He says they’re also faster which means crash and crime scenes can be cleared quicker and roads opened sooner.



“We have to usually move it from one location to the next and often times that requires ten or twelve different scan stations. If you're talking about 15 to 20 minutes per scan with this current model we have, you can add three or three and a half hours to every crime scene,” said Sgt. Montijo.

During the fatal Woodmore bus crash last November, officers spent more than 20 hours at the scene of the wreck and at a second location where the bus was towed. If the department had the new 3D scanners then, investigators say that time would have been cut in half.

The Chattanooga City Council will vote on funding Tuesday night.