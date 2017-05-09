UPDATE: One of two burglary suspects arrested, one still on the run

UPDATE: Chattanooga police say the public's help with identifying a burglary suspect led to his arrest. Now, they're hoping you can help catch his partner in crime.

Tyler McKinley is charged with Possession of a Firearm while in Commission of a Felony, Aggravated Burglary, and Theft of Property.

Police say he is one of two suspects wanted for a burglary at a home at near Lee Highway and East Brainerd Road on May 9.

More than 2,200 Facebook users shared CPD's post, which led to the arrest of McKinley.

Because McKinley is not cooperating with police, the department is hoping you can identify his alleged accomplice, who is wearing all white clothing in the picture with this story.

If you have any information about this case, you're asked to call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.

ORIGINAL STORY: Chattanooga Police are asking for your help by identifying two men that burglarized a home near Lee Highway and East Brainerd.

Police say the burglary took place around noon on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers are asking if you know these two men, give them a call at 423-698-2525, you can remain anonymous.