Shaq pointed at the camera and said "Shaq for Sheriff". (Photo courtesy of WXIA)

Shaquille O'Neal may be the most beloved man in Metro Atlanta right now.

When we started to worry about the 60-year-old Krispy Kreme Doughnuts on Ponce de Leon, he bought it. Because he loves doughnuts.

When a teen live streamed an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound, and the family’s grief went viral, Shaq quietly stepped up to pay funeral expenses.

READ MORE FROM WXIA | Shaq announces plans to run for Sheriff in 2020