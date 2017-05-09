Health officials: Norovirus likely cause of baseball illness - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Health officials: Norovirus likely cause of baseball illness

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama health officials say norovirus is likely to blame for an illness outbreak at a college baseball tournament in Montgomery.

The state's chief medical officer, Dr. Mary McIntyre, said in a statement Tuesday an investigation continues. But norovirus was detected in three people associated with the outbreak.

The department says it's still trying to determine how the illness was introduced into the tournament and spread.

The agency says as many as 30 people with teams from Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee were affected last week during a Southern States Athletic Conference baseball tournament.

The league says each of eight teams had at least one player or coach affected, and some had multiple victims.

The Health Department says patients suffered from problems including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, cramps and lethargy.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • Taylor Swift doesn't sugar-coat testimony in groping case

    Taylor Swift doesn't sugar-coat testimony in groping case

    Thursday, August 10 2017 9:56 PM EDT2017-08-11 01:56:40 GMT
    Taylor Swift's mother said she didn't call police to report allegations that a DJ groped her daughter before a concert because she didn't want the moment to define the pop star's life.More
    Taylor Swift's mother said she didn't call police to report allegations that a DJ groped her daughter before a concert because she didn't want the moment to define the pop star's life.More

  • 10 Things to Know for Friday

    10 Things to Know for Friday

    Thursday, August 10 2017 9:55 PM EDT2017-08-11 01:55:52 GMT
    Among 10 Things to Know: AP: Trump's North Korea talk may impede China cooperation; Study: Trump actions trigger health premium hikes for 2018; Suspect in car attack near Paris is Algerian national.More
    Among 10 Things to Know: AP: Trump's North Korea talk may impede China cooperation; Study: Trump actions trigger health premium hikes for 2018; Suspect in car attack near Paris is Algerian national.More

  • Trump declares opioid crisis national emergency

    Trump declares opioid crisis national emergency

    Thursday, August 10 2017 9:50 PM EDT2017-08-11 01:50:41 GMT
    Photo courtesy of NBC News.Photo courtesy of NBC News.

    Trump's surprise announcement came two days after he vowed the U.S. would "win" the fight against the epidemic but stopped short of acting on the recommendation of the presidential opioid commission to “declare a national emergency.”

    More

    Trump's surprise announcement came two days after he vowed the U.S. would "win" the fight against the epidemic but stopped short of acting on the recommendation of the presidential opioid commission to “declare a national emergency.”

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.