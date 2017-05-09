Colts set date for Manning jersey retirement, statue unveiling

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Tuesday that its statue of Peyton Manning will be unveiled on Saturday, October 7 on plaza outside Lucas Oil Stadium.

The following day, Manning's No. 18 jersey will officially be retired and he'll be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor during the Colts game against the San Francisco 49ers.

The statue of Peyton Manning will be unveiled October 7th at 3PM. We'll also retire the No. 18 jersey at #SFvsIND: https://t.co/YkM37YnLHN pic.twitter.com/xL0X5OY7Fw — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) May 9, 2017

The Colts first announced plans for the Manning statue and jersey retirement in March 2016, days after the record-setting quarterback and VFL retired.

Manning spent 13 seasons as the starting quarterback in Indianapolis.

“Peyton will always be a Colt,” said Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay. “This will be an event our city, state and Colts fans around the world can celebrate and be proud of.”

"The Sheriff" played at the University of Tennessee from 1994-1997.

Tennessee also retired Manning's number 16 jersey on Oct. 29, 2005.

WBIR contributed to this story.