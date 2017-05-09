No dancing this time: Zac Brown returns to country roots

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - If there's any doubt about the style of music Zac Brown has made on his new album, just look at the title.

The burly, bearded country star named his band's new album "Welcome Home" and the 10 tracks on it are as down-home country as a trusty pickup, a cold beer and pair of comfortable jeans.

The album's direction will come as a relief to some Zac Brown Band fans bewildered by the singer's recent dabbling in everything from grunge to electronica, a sonic wanderlust that included the birth of a side electronic project called Sir Rosevelt.

Says Brown: "I don't want to do what other people expect. I want to make music that I feel moved to create."

"Welcome Home" is out on Friday.

Online:

http://www.zacbrownband.com/

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.