This week in Rhea County they are gearing up for the 70th year of the Tennessee Strawberry Festival.

The theme for 2017 is "Birthday Berries."

The carnival opens Tuesday night at 6 p.m. and will be open every night through Saturday. It's near the Rhea County Welcome Center and the Dayton Farmers Market. Wednesday night is the strawberry baking contest at Dayton's Centennial Park at 6 pm.

The annual cruise in is at 5 p.m. Friday, May 12. No registration is required. The line up begins at Market and Main Streets in downtown. The annual parade is at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 13.