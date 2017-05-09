Guns stolen from delivery truck outside sporting goods store

OLIVE BRANCH, MS (AP) - Authorities in north Mississippi say 67 guns were stolen from a tractor-trailer that was waiting to deliver the firearms to a sporting goods store.

The Commercial Appeal reports (http://memne.ws/2pe70yI ) that 61 handguns six other firearms were taken from the trailer between 10 p.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday. It happened in Olive Branch, Mississippi - a suburb of Memphis, Tennessee.

Police say the truck was scheduled to make a delivery to Academy Sports. The truck was parked outside the store overnight, and when the driver prepared to unload early Monday, store employees noticed the seal on the trailer had been cut and the trailer appeared to have been broken into.

It was not immediately clear how much ammunition was taken.

