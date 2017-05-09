Guns stolen from delivery truck outside sporting goods store - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Guns stolen from delivery truck outside sporting goods store

Posted: Updated:

OLIVE BRANCH, MS (AP) - Authorities in north Mississippi say 67 guns were stolen from a tractor-trailer that was waiting to deliver the firearms to a sporting goods store.

The Commercial Appeal reports (http://memne.ws/2pe70yI ) that 61 handguns six other firearms were taken from the trailer between 10 p.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday. It happened in Olive Branch, Mississippi - a suburb of Memphis, Tennessee.

Police say the truck was scheduled to make a delivery to Academy Sports. The truck was parked outside the store overnight, and when the driver prepared to unload early Monday, store employees noticed the seal on the trailer had been cut and the trailer appeared to have been broken into.

It was not immediately clear how much ammunition was taken.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.