Road closures for this weekend's events

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

A flurry of weekend activities and events around the region will close some roads to traffic. 

Friday, May 12th

  • Mopar Picnic: Fort Street will be closed between W. 13th St. and W. 14th St. from 10am to 3pm for this lunch as part of the Mopar Cruise-In. Visit for more information.
  • Nightfall Concert Series: Closures include Market from 10th to 8th, MLK Blvd. from Broad St. to Georgia Ave. from 5:30 pm to 11:59 pm. The Nightfall Concert Series is free to the public and held each Friday till August 25th (except for June 9 & 16) outdoors in Miller Plaza. 

Saturday, May 13th

  • Back to MAC Reunion Dog Walk: Single eastbound lane on N. Access Rd. between McKamey Animal Shelter and the railroad trestle by the Chickamauga Dam will be closed from 8:30am to 10:30am for this walk. McKamey Animal Shelter invites all Chattanooga dog owners and their adopters to participate in the walk to raise money to help the animals at McKamey. 
  • Second Saturdays on Station Street: Station Street will be closed from Rossville Ave. to Market St. from 6am to 9pm on the second Saturday of each month from May to September for this free concert series. 
  • Cleveland Half Marathon and 5k: Roads in and around Cleveland will be affected between 6-11am. Start and Finish is near the courthouse on Ocoee St.

Sunday, May 14th

  • Chattanooga Market 2017: Reggie White Blvd. will be closed from the entrance to the Chattanooga Skate Park to West 19th Street on Sunday, May 14 from 6am to 8pm. Chattanooga Market is the region’s largest producer-only marketplace, established to provide healthy, fresh produce, artisan foods, as well as locally-produced arts and craft wares to Chattanoogans and community visitors. 

Monday, May 15th

  • Decision America 2017: River St. will be closed from the lot past Sushi Nabe to the parking lot in Renaissance Park from 7am to midnight for this event. Join Franklin Graham as he shares a message of hope and enjoy an evening of live music from The Afters. 

