Temps way above average through Thursday

Good Tuesday. Yesterday we managed a high of 81. Today will blow past that as we clock some sweat-inducing highs in the mid-80s. The average high this time of year is 78. To break any records we would have to get into the low 90s. We, at least, won't get that warm.

Wednesday will be similar to today. Morning lows will be in the 50s, and we will be toasty in the afternoon with the high reaching 87. We will be even warmer Thursday as the high reaches 88. Clouds will build through the day as a cold front approaches.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon lingering into Friday night. Friday's high will only reach 75 degrees.

This weekend will be a nice one. Saturday we will start in the morning with a warm low of 60, and any lingering showers ending. Saturday afternoon will be amazing with sunshine and a very comfortable high of 75. Mother's Day will be spectacular with sunshine and a high of 79.

David Karnes

TUESDAY: