UPDATE: RECALL for Publix Salmon Florentine Gratin and Scallops Florentine Gratin seafood ready-to-cook products

UPDATE: Publix is issuing a voluntary recall for two seafood ready-to-cook products made with Publix Deli Artichoke and Spinach Dip due to the possibility of the product containing small glass fragments.

The Salmon Florentine Gratin and Scallops Florentine Gratin seafood ready-to-cook products were sold at Publix stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee. The items were found in the ready-to-cook section of the chilled cases in the meat department. There have been no reported illnesses at this time. If you bought these items, you can return them to your local Publix for a full refund.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Publix is issuing a voluntary recall for their deli artichoke and spinach dip, due to it possibly containing glass fragments.

The 16-ounce dip is sold in the chilled deli section, in stores across Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee. The dip will have a UPC of 000-41415-15961, and a use-by-date of May 16 A1 and May 16 C1, which is printed on the lid of the container.

If you bought this item, you can return it to your local Publix for a full refund. Publix customers with additional questions may call the Customer Care department at 1-800-242-1227.