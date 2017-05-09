UPDATE: RECALL for Publix Salmon Florentine Gratin and Scallops Florentine Gratin seafood ready-to-cook products

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is set to begin work to repair the bridge on I-24 East over Chestnut Street at mile marker 178.6 near U.S. 27 interchange on Thursday.More
Thousands of students in Hamilton County will return to school on Thursday and extra patrols will be out in local school zones to keep them safe.More
