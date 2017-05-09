UPDATE: RECALL for Publix Salmon Florentine Gratin and Scallops - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: RECALL for Publix Salmon Florentine Gratin and Scallops Florentine Gratin seafood ready-to-cook products

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: Publix is issuing a voluntary recall for two seafood ready-to-cook products made with Publix Deli Artichoke and Spinach Dip due to the possibility of the product containing small glass fragments.

The Salmon Florentine Gratin and Scallops Florentine Gratin seafood ready-to-cook products were sold at Publix stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee. The items were found in the ready-to-cook section of the chilled cases in the meat department. There have been no reported illnesses at this time. If you bought these items, you can return them to your local Publix for a full refund.

PREVIOUS STORY: 

Publix is issuing a voluntary recall for their deli artichoke and spinach dip, due to it possibly containing glass fragments.

The 16-ounce dip is sold in the chilled deli section, in stores across Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee. The dip will have a UPC of 000-41415-15961, and a use-by-date of May 16 A1 and May 16 C1, which is printed on the lid of the container.

If you bought this item, you can return it to your local Publix for a full refund. Publix customers with additional questions may call the Customer Care department at 1-800-242-1227.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.