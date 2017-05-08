UPDATE: Victim in Bradley Co. stabbing identified, person of interest in custody

Mugshot from previous arrest of Russell Lee Therkildsen provided by BCSO.

UPDATE: Sheriff's Deputies have a person of interest, 26-year old Russell Lee Therkildsen, in custody in connection to a fatal stabbing Monday afternoon.

It happened at a home on Oakland Lane SE in Cleveland.

James Bradford, spokesman for the Bradley County Sheriff's Office, says deputies found the body of 54-year-old John William Self when they arrived at the home.

Bradford says during the investigation, detectives learned that Therkildsen left the home where Self was found shortly after the stabbing.

Officers searched the surrounding area of the home and later found Therkildsen.

The Sheriff's Office has not released any charges against Therkildsen at this time.

Bradford say the investigation is ongoing.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Bradley County Sheriff's Office detectives are on scene of a death investigation on Oakland Lane Southeast.

Officials say a man was stabbed and succumbed to his injuries. The suspect, 26-year old, Russell Lee Therkildsen, fled the scene towards the woods.

Polk County Sheriff's Office is assisting with Bradley County to apprehend the suspect.

Sheriff says the area is "very nice". He doesn't believe police have responded to that house before. @WRCB — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) May 8, 2017

Stay with Channel 3 as this story develops.