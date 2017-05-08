Argument leads to fatal shooting inside Atlanta Burger King

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. – Two people were shot, one killed after an argument led to a shooting at Burger King Monday morning.

A 37-year-old man walked into the fast-food restaurant just before 10 a.m., DeKalb County Police spokeswoman, Shiera Campbell said, when a verbal altercation ensued with a man who was already inside with a woman.

The dispute led to a physical fight and turned fatal, when the shooter pulled out a gun and shot the other man.

“The victim entered Burger King, and they all knew one another—there was a verbal confrontation and a physical altercation inside of the restaurant,” Campbell said.

He was shot inside the restaurant, located at 4622 Memorial Dr., in DeKalb County, Ga., and stumbled outside, where he died, she said.

The woman who was with the shooter was shot with the same bullet and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police have taken the alleged shooter into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

11Alive contributed to this story.